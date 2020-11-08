Australia secures access two more potential COVID vaccines

Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks with an analytical chemist during a visit to AstraZeneca in Sydney, Wednesday, August 19, 2020 Source: AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts
Published 8 November 2020 at 1:01pm, updated 8 November 2020 at 1:06pm
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Australia has secured another two agreements to access potential COVID-19 vaccines early next year. The agreements with US companies Novavax and Pfizer [[FIE-zer]] will deliver an extra 50 million doses, if they prove safe and effective. While scientists working on the front runner Oxford Vaccine, say it might be ready by the end of this year.
