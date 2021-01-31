SBS Kurdish

Australia warned climate change inaction could cost billions

The aftermath of a bushfire near the town of Bumbalong, south of Canberra on February 2, 2020

The aftermath of a bushfire near the town of Bumbalong, south of Canberra on February 2, 2020

Published 31 January 2021 at 1:38pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:38pm
By Julia Carr-Catzel, Pablo Vinales
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
A new report has warned the cost of annual damages from climate change-induced weather events, could surpass $100 billion by 2038. It comes as some National MPs push for new coal fired power stations in parts of the country.

