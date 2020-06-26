Australian artists call out in support of Kurdish refugee, artist Farhad Bandesh

Self Portrait of Lydnell Brown and Charles Green “An End to Suffering” 2012 Source: Courtesy of the UQ Art Museum
Published 26 June 2020 at 7:04pm, updated 26 June 2020 at 7:13pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Lyndell Brown, is one of the Official Australian War Artists who has signed a letter of support of Kurdish refugee who has been held in a Melbourne detention felicity for close to one year.
Published 26 June 2020 at 7:04pm, updated 26 June 2020 at 7:13pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share