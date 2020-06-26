SBS Kurdish

Australian artists call out in support of Kurdish refugee, artist Farhad Bandesh

SBS Kurdish

Self Portrait of Lydnell Brown and Charles Green “An End to Suffering” 2012

Self Portrait of Lydnell Brown and Charles Green “An End to Suffering” 2012 Source: Courtesy of the UQ Art Museum

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 June 2020 at 7:04pm, updated 26 June 2020 at 7:13pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Lyndell Brown, is one of the Official Australian War Artists who has signed a letter of support of Kurdish refugee who has been held in a Melbourne detention felicity for close to one year.

Published 26 June 2020 at 7:04pm, updated 26 June 2020 at 7:13pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News