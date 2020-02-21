Australian based Rizgari Foundation to aid vulnerable refugees in Kurdistan

Kurdish Children in Refugee Camp in South Kurdistan Source: Supplied
Kawa Kurdistan signing a collaboration with BCF Source: Supplied
Published 21 February 2020 at 8:09pm, updated 21 February 2020 at 8:27pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Kawa Kurdistan is the Founder and Director of the newly established Rizgari Foundation. In this interview with SBS Kurdish Mr Kurdistan explains why they felt the need to create the charity organisation, in order to help desperate refugees and displaced people in south Kurdistan.
