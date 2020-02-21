SBS Kurdish

Australian based Rizgari Foundation to aid vulnerable refugees in Kurdistan

Kawa Kurdistan signing a collaboration with BCF

Kawa Kurdistan signing a collaboration with BCF Source: Supplied

Published 21 February 2020 at 8:09pm, updated 21 February 2020 at 8:27pm
By Roza Germian
Kawa Kurdistan is the Founder and Director of the newly established Rizgari Foundation. In this interview with SBS Kurdish Mr Kurdistan explains why they felt the need to create the charity organisation, in order to help desperate refugees and displaced people in south Kurdistan.

Kurdish Children in Refugee Camp in South Kurdistan
Kurdish Children in Refugee Camp in South Kurdistan Source: Supplied


