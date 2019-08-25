SBS Kurdish

Australian Defence Force to be deployed to Strait of Hormuz

Speedboats from Iran's Revolutionary Guard circle a British-flagged oil tanker

Speedboats from Iran's Revolutionary Guard circle a British-flagged oil tanker Source: AAP

Published 25 August 2019 at 3:53pm
By Nakari Thorpe
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Australia will assist Coalition forces to monitor the safe passage of vessels amid growing tensions in the Persian Gulf, after official requests from the United States and Britain. Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirmed Australia's contribution will be modest, meaningful and time-limited.

