Australian fighting in Syria killed by IS

Jamie Bright

Jamie Bright Source: AAP

Published 3 June 2016 at 7:38pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:47pm
By Sarah Abo, Greg Dyett
Source: SBS
Australian Jamie Bright who died fighting with YPG Kurdish forces in northern Syria has been praised by some members of the Kurdish community as a martyr but others have questioned how he managed to leave Australia undetected by the authorities.

