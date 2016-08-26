SBS Kurdish

Australian journalist speaks to survivors of Yezidi genocide

Olivia Rousset with Yezidi family

Olivia Rousset with Yezidi family Source: Supplied

Published 26 August 2016 at 7:58pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Compass producer Olivia Rousset is a Walkley Award and UN Peace Prize winning video journalist, she travels to Kurdistan Region to speak to the survivors of the worlds most recent genocide. Islamic State is determined to exterminate the Yazidis more than any other religious group.

