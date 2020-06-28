SBS Kurdish

Australian-Kurdish author gifts his new book to Kobani library

Author Shahin Bekir Sorekli (Chahin Baker)

Source: Facebook

Published 28 June 2020 at 3:50pm, updated 29 June 2020 at 8:42pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Author and journalist Shahin Bekir Sorekli’s (Chahin Baker) new book “55 stories in 38 years” has been published by AVA publications in Kobani, the town which was attacked by ISIS in 2014. The author is gifting his book to Kobani's library.

The stories in this book deal with a wide range of topics, including social, political, religious, humanitarian, and philosophical. Some of these stories are entirely imaginary; in others imaginations and reality come together, and there are traces of the author’s life and the effects of his life experiences in the book.

This book contains 51 stories by Shahin Bekir Sorekli (Chahin baker) including four translated from German and English. The first of his writings appearing in the book is in 2019 and the last in 1981.  



