Australian-Kurdish author gifts his new book to Kobani library

The stories in this book deal with a wide range of topics, including social, political, religious, humanitarian, and philosophical. Some of these stories are entirely imaginary; in others imaginations and reality come together, and there are traces of the author’s life and the effects of his life experiences in the book.





This book contains 51 stories by Shahin Bekir Sorekli (Chahin baker) including four translated from German and English. The first of his writings appearing in the book is in 2019 and the last in 1981.









