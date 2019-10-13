SBS Kurdish

Australian Kurds support their fellow Kurds against Turkish invasion

SBS Kurdish

Kurds in Melbourne

Kurds in Melbourne Source: SBS Kurdish

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 October 2019 at 4:19pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:58pm
By Brwa Mohamed, Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Members of the Australian Kurdish community and Kurdish organisations rallied in Australia's major cities calling for an end to Turkish military action in northern Syria.

Published 13 October 2019 at 4:19pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:58pm
By Brwa Mohamed, Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Australian Kurds rallied in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth calling for an end to Turkish military action in northern Syria.

Sydney Kurds
Sydney Kurds Source: Facebook


The participants, including families with children, stood in solidarity with the Kurds affected by Turkey's incursion in  north-eastern Syria which started after the United States' recent withdrawal from north-eastern Syria.

Melbourne Kurds
Kurds in Melbourne Source: SBS Kurdish


Warplanes and artillery have hit Kurdish militia targets in Syria in an offensive ordered by Turkish President Erdogan that has killed tens of people and forced thousands to flee their homes.

Brisbane Kurds
Brisbane Kurds Source: Sorgul Maho


Turkey’s actions sparked a global chorus of condemnation; with many deeply concerned the conflict has opened a new front in Syria’s eight-year war.

Kurds of Adelaide
Kurds in Adelaide Source: Hasan Kourghi


SBS Kurdish spoke to members of the Kurdish community members around Australia to express their feelings about what’s happening northeast Syria.

Many of the protesters are demanding a response to the Turkish attacks from the Australian Government.

Kurds in Perth
Kurds in Perth Source: Facebook


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News