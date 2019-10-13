Australian Kurds support their fellow Kurds against Turkish invasion

Available in other languages

Australian Kurds rallied in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth calling for an end to Turkish military action in northern Syria.





Sydney Kurds Source: Facebook





The participants, including families with children, stood in solidarity with the Kurds affected by Turkey's incursion in north-eastern Syria which started after the United States' recent withdrawal from north-eastern Syria.





Kurds in Melbourne Source: SBS Kurdish





Warplanes and artillery have hit Kurdish militia targets in Syria in an offensive ordered by Turkish President Erdogan that has killed tens of people and forced thousands to flee their homes.





Brisbane Kurds Source: Sorgul Maho





Turkey’s actions sparked a global chorus of condemnation; with many deeply concerned the conflict has opened a new front in Syria’s eight-year war.





Kurds in Adelaide Source: Hasan Kourghi





SBS Kurdish spoke to members of the Kurdish community members around Australia to express their feelings about what’s happening northeast Syria.





Many of the protesters are demanding a response to the Turkish attacks from the Australian Government.



