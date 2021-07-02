SBS Kurdish

Australian visa and immigration change from 1 July 2021

The policy changes have been made to streamline new pathways to permanent residency, especially to address skill shortages in Australia.

A representative image of Australian visa and passport. Source: Getty Images

Published 2 July 2021 at 7:22pm, updated 2 July 2021 at 7:44pm
By Josipa Kosanovic
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
With the COVID-19 pandemic hugely impacting immigration to Australia, the 2021-22 annual migration program has a strong focus on the economic recovery. From changes to the partner visa pathway to the announcement of a new agriculture visa, here's everything you need to know about the visa and immigration-related changes in Australia in the new financial year.

