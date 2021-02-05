SBS Kurdish

Australian War Memorial acquires Kurdish-Australian artist's work

Rushdi Anwar

Published 5 February 2021 at 7:28pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Rushdi Anwar is a Kurdish-Australian artist who has been living in Australia since 1998 based between Melbourne and Thailand now. His artwork has been acquired to the Australian War Memorial (AWM).

Mr Anwar’s video work of hands tearing up an image of Saddam Hussein’s face 'Facing living past in the present' then sticking it back together with black tape has been selected the AWM. This action is repeated again and again until Hussein’s face is entirely blacked out.

Mr Anwar's work attempts to process the individual and collective trauma, rage and desire for justice experienced by the victims of Saddam Hussein. At the same time, it expresses the inability to ever fully comprehend or reconcile with his actions.

Saddam Hussein image by artist Rushdi Anwar
Rushdi Anwar's art
Rushdi Anwar's artwork
