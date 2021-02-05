Australian War Memorial acquires Kurdish-Australian artist's work

Mr Anwar’s video work of hands tearing up an image of Saddam Hussein’s face 'Facing living past in the present' then sticking it back together with black tape has been selected the AWM. This action is repeated again and again until Hussein’s face is entirely blacked out.





Mr Anwar's work attempts to process the individual and collective trauma, rage and desire for justice experienced by the victims of Saddam Hussein. At the same time, it expresses the inability to ever fully comprehend or reconcile with his actions.





Source: Rushdi Anwar





