Stories told through an artist's eyes

The exhibition “Road through Kurdistan” shows artwork relating to Kurdish history, culture and identity. It brings together a vibrant group of international artists, both Kurdish and non-Kurdish. The exhibition marks the 100th anniversary of post-WWI peace treaties signed by the imperial powers which created the modern borders between Iraq, Iran, Turkey and Syria, denying the Kurds an independent state. The exhibition also reflects on the region’s religious and ethnic diversity, genocide under Saddam Hussein’s regime, religious persecution and destruction of heritage by ISIS, and future hopes for the Kurdish people.





SBS Kurdish speaks to artist Rushdi Anwar who is based between Melbourne and Thailand at the moment about his participation in the exhibition which is taking place from 3 rd – 26 October in London. Mr Anwar told SBS Kurdish he will be participating by preparing a video in which he utilises a printed photograph, on paper, of Saddam Hussein, a fragmented image of this Middle Eastern dictator is repetitively torn and pieced back together, until the image is no more – representative of this political landscape and the self-interest of its rulers.





“I utilised a printed photograph, on paper, of Saddam Hussein. In this work a fragmented image of this Middle Eastern dictator is repetitively torn and pieced back together, until the image is no more – representative of this political landscape and the self-interest of its rulers.”





Source: Rushdi Anwar





Source: Rushdi Anwar





Source: Rushdi Anwar





The exhibition is part of a series of events marking the 10th anniversary of Gulan, a UK registered charity which has worked to promote Kurdish culture and heritage. The exhibition is curated by Gulan’s Creative Director Richard Wilding and Kurdish artist Mariwan Jalal.





“I was delighted when my friend artist Mariwan Jalal contacted me from London and asked me to be part of the exhibition. Sixteen Kurdish and non-Kurdish artists are participating in this exhibition. As artists we continuously contact each other but I am very happy to participate for the first time with all of these artists and the exhibition is purely about Kurdistan.”





Source: Photo: Richard Wilding





Artworks relating to Kurdish history, identity, persecution and cultural destruction by ISIS in an exhibition in London by international artists:





Rushdi Anwar, Behjat Omer Abdulla, Baldin Ahmad, Osman Ahmed, Khadija Baker, Niaz Bayati, Ali Raza Garmiany, Bahram Hajo, Rebeen Hamarafiq, Hemn Hamid, Mariwan Jalal, Azad Karim Mohammed, Rozhgar Mustafa, Daro Ola, Rebwar Saed, Piers Secunda, Richard Wilding and Hozan Zangana.















