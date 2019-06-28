Australians detained with IS fighters in Syria face increased risk, say agencies

Source: AAP
Published 28 June 2019
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Save the Children says it holds concerns for the welfare and security of dozens of Australians still stuck in Syrian refugee camps. The aid agency fears the recent high-profile extraction of eight Australian children from a camp in the north of the country may have rankled I-S loyalists there, who have been known to threaten people they deem "traitors".
