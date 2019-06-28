SBS Kurdish

Australians detained with IS fighters in Syria face increased risk, say agencies

Published 28 June 2019 at 7:07pm, updated 28 June 2019 at 7:17pm
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Save the Children says it holds concerns for the welfare and security of dozens of Australians still stuck in Syrian refugee camps. The aid agency fears the recent high-profile extraction of eight Australian children from a camp in the north of the country may have rankled I-S loyalists there, who have been known to threaten people they deem "traitors".

