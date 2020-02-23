SBS Kurdish

Australians' trust levels in public institutions wearing thin

Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks to the media during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Thursday, December 5, 2019. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING

Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks to the media during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra Source: AAP

Published 23 February 2020
By Gareth Boreham, Marcus Megalokonomos
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
A snapshot of Australians' trust levels has painted a bleak picture of their faith in authority. The Edelman barometer shows the public doesn't trust any of the four institutions measured - business, government, the media and non-government organisations.

