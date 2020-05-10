SBS Kurdish

Australians urged to remain careful as further virus restrictions are set to ease

The majority of Australians are happy with the way the coronavirus has been handled.

93% of Australians believe Australia has handled the coronavirus well. Source: AAP

Published 10 May 2020 at 3:20pm, updated 10 May 2020 at 3:48pm
By Jennifer Luu
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Australians are being urged to remain cautious when visiting their mums this Mother's Day amid the coronavirus crises. It comes as states and territories begin taking different pathways to lifting restrictions.

