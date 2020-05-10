Australians urged to remain careful as further virus restrictions are set to ease

93% of Australians believe Australia has handled the coronavirus well. Source: AAP
Published 10 May 2020 at 3:20pm, updated 10 May 2020 at 3:48pm
By Jennifer Luu
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Australians are being urged to remain cautious when visiting their mums this Mother's Day amid the coronavirus crises. It comes as states and territories begin taking different pathways to lifting restrictions.
