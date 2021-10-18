Australia's bridging visas explained

اگر ویزه بریجینگ سی داشته باشد، تحت هیچ شرایطی نمیتوانید به خارج از کشور سفر کنید. Source: Getty Images
Published 18 October 2021 at 6:13pm, updated 21 October 2021 at 1:52pm
Source: SBS
When someone applies for a visa in Australia, they are granted a bridging visa so that they can stay in the country lawfully until a decision on their visa application is made. There are multiple bridging visas that come with different conditions, depending on the applicant's circumstances. This episode of Settlement Guide explains the most common bridging visas and some of the rights and conditions they come with.
