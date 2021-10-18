SBS Kurdish

Australia's bridging visas explained

Settlement Guide : Australia's bridging visas explained

When someone applies for a visa in Australia, they are granted a bridging visa so that they can stay in the country lawfully until a decision on their visa application is made. There are multiple bridging visas that come with different conditions, depending on the applicant's circumstances. This episode of Settlement Guide explains the most common bridging visas and some of the rights and conditions they come with.

