Australia's first Kurdish Parliamentarian

Enver Erdogan

Enver Erdogan delivers his maiden speech in the Victorian Legislative Council Source: Supplied

Published 24 May 2020 at 4:37pm
By Brwa Mohamed
Elected into the lower house of the Victorian Parliament, Enver Erdogan MP is Australia's first Kurdish politician. In this interview with Brwa Mohamed, he talks about his journey to, experiences as, and goals within Parliament.

