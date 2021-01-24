SBS Kurdish

Australia's human rights under the spotlight

Published 24 January 2021 at 2:58pm
By Camille Bianchi
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS

Australia's human rights record is in the global spotlight once more, as the nation appears before the Human Rights Council in Geneva for its periodic review. In 2015, more than 100 countries made 290 recommendations for the Australian Government, with a focus on youth detention, Indigenous issues and action on climate change.

