Australia's notorious serial killer Ivan Milat dead

Ivan Milat smiles in a police car after attending court, Nov 4th, 1997 Source: AAP
Published 27 October 2019 at 3:11pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:00pm
By Greg Dyett, Felicity Davey
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
One of Australia's worst serial killers has died in prison. 74-year-old Ivan Milat was serving seven life sentences after being convicted of the murder of seven backpackers in the 1990s. Earlier this year he was diagnosed with terminal cancer.
