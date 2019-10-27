SBS Kurdish

Australia's notorious serial killer Ivan Milat dead

Ivan Milat smiles in a police car after attending court, Nov 4th, 1997

Ivan Milat smiles in a police car after attending court, Nov 4th, 1997 Source: AAP

Published 27 October 2019 at 3:11pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:00pm
By Greg Dyett, Felicity Davey
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
One of Australia's worst serial killers has died in prison. 74-year-old Ivan Milat was serving seven life sentences after being convicted of the murder of seven backpackers in the 1990s. Earlier this year he was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

