Australia's 'secret' involvement in battle of Mosul detailed in new book

Ben Mckelvey, freelance writer

Ben Mckelvey, freelance writer. Source: Supplied by publicist

Author Ben Mckelvey speaks with SBS Kurdish about his latest book 'Mosul: Australia's secret war inside the ISIS caliphate', which takes readers from the suburbs of western Sydney and Australia's military bases to the battlefields of Iraq.

The book reveals the as-yet untold story of the battle for Mosul and the secret involvement of Australians on both sides of the war. 

In the book there’s also mention of Yazidi women who had been slaves of IS, returned commandos and their devastated families. It also explains how petty criminals in Western Sydney became some of our worst jihadists who took their families to Iraq to fight for IS.

Focusing on the stories of key figures, including 2 Commando Ian Turner and one of Australia's most infamous Jihadist, Khaled Sharrouf, Mr Mckelvey takes readers to the heart of this brutal battle and brings history to life in an honest, thoughtful and compelling examination of modern warfare.
