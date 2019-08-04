SBS Kurdish

Australia's Yazidi community commemorates Sinjar genocide

Yazidi community gather in Toowoomba

Source: Supplied by Salim Hussein

Published 4 August 2019 at 4:07pm, updated 4 August 2019 at 4:10pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Available in other languages

Australia’s Yazidis commemorate five years since Islamic State (IS) genocide in Sinjar. The Yazidi community in Toowoomba, Wagga Wagga, Armidale and Coffs Harbour came together on Saturday to remember five years' since members of their family and friends were separated, killed and raped by IS. We spoke to Nihad Barakat and Salim Hussein in Toowoomba, Khalaf Bari in Armidale, siblings Soryas and Rivas in Wagga Wagga, Sami Alhababy in Coffs Harbour and Wards Hussein (Coffs Harbour) who is studying at University of Newcastle. They all expressed their feelings towards Australia and it’s generosity by accepting Yazidis but they say Australia needs to bring more Yazidis and mostly to reunite families who are already here in Australia.

