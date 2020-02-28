SBS Kurdish

Behrouz Boochani: Australia cannot walk away from Manus story

Behrouz Boochani speaking with SBS Kurdish

Published 28 February 2020 at 8:07pm, updated 29 February 2020 at 4:36pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

In this interview with Kurdish writer and journalist Behrouz Boochani we ask him about the latest announcement regarding the production of a film based on his book "No Friends but the Mountains; writings from Manus prison." The interview is in English.

