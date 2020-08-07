Behrouz Boochani: We demand freedom for these refugees

Behrouz Boochani was detained at the Christmas Island facility for a month in 2013. Source: SBS Kurdish
Published 7 August 2020 at 7:44pm, updated 7 August 2020 at 8:20pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Kurdish author and former Manus Island detainee Behrouz Boochani speaks exclusively with SBS Kurdish regarding the decision by the Australian government to reopen Christmas Island detention centre, to house those asylum seekers that are awaiting deportation.
