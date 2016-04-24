SBS Kurdish

Bella Sturki: A woman’s success is very important

Bella Sturki

Bella Sturki Source: Bella Sturki (supplied)

Published 24 April 2016 at 4:28pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
We interviewed Bella Sturki who is a Yezidi Kurd and was born in Tiblisi, Georgia. Ms Sturki is a journalist and presenter in the Kurdish language for radio Ronkayi and Riya Teze. We spoke to her about her journey when she first started her radio programs in the 1980s and her thoughts regarding Yezidi girls kidnapped by ISIL. We spok about the role of the Kurdish woman in the 21st centurey as well.

