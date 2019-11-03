Better job matching could boost Australian economy by $6 billion annually

Source: AAP
Published 3 November 2019 at 3:23pm
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
New research has found that addressing the mismatch between the skills of migrants and the jobs they currently work in, could boost the Australian economy by six billion dollars a year. The economic modelling by Curtin University found only 60 per cent of migrants from non-English speaking backgrounds are working in jobs for which they are well-matched.
Published 3 November 2019 at 3:23pm
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share