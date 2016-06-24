SBS Kurdish

Bodybuilding, what does it mean to you?

SBS Kurdish

Firas Jarjees

Firas Jarjees Source: Firas Jarjees (supplied)

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 June 2016 at 8:58pm, updated 24 June 2016 at 9:27pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

We interviewed Firas Jarjees who arrived from Iraq in Australia in 2014. He was known as Mr Iraq due to winning bodybuilding completions. In 2015 he competed in Melbourne in the Aronold Classic bodybuilding competition and came second. Mr Jarjees tells us about his journey in bodybuilding over the years.

Published 24 June 2016 at 8:58pm, updated 24 June 2016 at 9:27pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News