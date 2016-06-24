Bodybuilding, what does it mean to you?

Firas Jarjees Source: Firas Jarjees (supplied)
Published 24 June 2016 at 8:58pm, updated 24 June 2016 at 9:27pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
We interviewed Firas Jarjees who arrived from Iraq in Australia in 2014. He was known as Mr Iraq due to winning bodybuilding completions. In 2015 he competed in Melbourne in the Aronold Classic bodybuilding competition and came second. Mr Jarjees tells us about his journey in bodybuilding over the years.
Published 24 June 2016 at 8:58pm, updated 24 June 2016 at 9:27pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share