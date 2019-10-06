Bringing Kurdish culture into the comedy scene

SBS Kurdish

Kae Kurd on stage at his stand-up comedy show Kurd your Enthusiasm

Kae Kurd on stage at his stand-up comedy show Kurd your Enthusiasm Source: Supplied - UTC Artist Management

Published 6 October 2019 at 3:43pm, updated 6 October 2019 at 4:17pm
By Brwa Mohamed
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Korang Kurde is a Kurdish comedian living in London, known as Kae Kurd. In this interview with Brwa Mohamed, Kae talks about his recent show Kurd your Enthusiasm, his unique outlook on comedy as first-generation Kurd, and his plans for the future. Kurd your Enthusiasm can be seen by clicking here.

