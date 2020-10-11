Budget 2020: Who is happy and who isn't?

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and Prime Minister Scott Morrison arrive to do interviews with breakfast television shows on the lawns of Parliament House in Canberra, Wednesday, October 7, 2020. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg PM Scott Morrison arrive to do interviews with breakfast television shows on the lawns of Parliament House in Canberra. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Reaction to measures introduced by the government in the federal budget has been both swift and varied. The Prime Minister is particularly keen to spruik the budget's measures to multicultural Australia, but several interest groups in particular have expressed concerns about aspects of the government's programme.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Three-way split image. On the left are people holding placards reading Vote Yes!, in the centre is a hand holding a voting form above a ballot box and on the right are people holding placards reading Vote No.

Yes or No, community members share their thoughts

Shemal Mamzade Bokani

Iran's reaction to Jina Amini's anniversary death

Jina Amini

Kurdish community gathers to mark first anniversary of Jina Mahsa Amini’s death

Kurdish women's friendship group.jpg

"This group is formed for the purpose of social and cultural connections"