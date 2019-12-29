Bushfire concerns grow as heatwave looms

Source: AAP Image/Dean Lewins
Published 29 December 2019 at 3:17pm
By Bethan Smoleniec
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Severe heatwave conditions are expected across large areas of south-east Australia over the weekend and into next week. High temperatures and strong winds firefighters fear will fan fires and start new ones across the country.
Published 29 December 2019 at 3:17pm
By Bethan Smoleniec
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share