SBS Kurdish

Bushfire concerns grow as heatwave looms

SBS Kurdish

Water bombing aircraft battle the Green Wattle Creek Fire as it threatens homes in Yandeera in the south west of Sydney, Saturday, December 21, 2019. Temperatures in the 40's and high north westerly winds under extreme fire conditions are fanning a a numb

Source: AAP Image/Dean Lewins

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 December 2019 at 3:17pm
By Bethan Smoleniec
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Severe heatwave conditions are expected across large areas of south-east Australia over the weekend and into next week. High temperatures and strong winds firefighters fear will fan fires and start new ones across the country.

Published 29 December 2019 at 3:17pm
By Bethan Smoleniec
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News