Bushfire concerns over Sydney's water supply

সিডনির ওয়ারাগাম্বা ড্যাম পাঁচ মিলিয়ন লোকের পানি সরবরাহের প্রধান উৎস Source: AAP
Published 17 January 2020 at 7:13pm
By Lucy Murray
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Rain expected to hit eastern New South Wales tomorrow will provide some reprieve to firefighters. But there are concerns it could wash ash and debris into Sydney’s main water supply, which more than five million people rely on.
Published 17 January 2020 at 7:13pm
By Lucy Murray
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share