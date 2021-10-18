SBS Kurdish

Businesses under pressure due to a chronic staff shortage

SBS Kurdish

SBS

Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 October 2021 at 10:02am, updated 22 October 2021 at 1:17pm
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS

The Australian Bureau of Statistics reports that unemployment is still at only 4.6 per cent - even though nearly 140,000 people lost their jobs last month. But businesses are grappling with staff shortages due to the pandemic-induced closure of international borders causing a plunge in Australia's migrant intake.

Published 19 October 2021 at 10:02am, updated 22 October 2021 at 1:17pm
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dr Akrawi.png

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in Australia

Overhead View Of Young Woman Doing Online Shopping With Laptop

The benefits and dangers of online shopping

Britain Economy Businesses Hurting

Over 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy diet

Kurdish News

October 23 Weekend News