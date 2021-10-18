Businesses under pressure due to a chronic staff shortage

Source: SBS
Published 19 October 2021 at 10:02am, updated 22 October 2021 at 1:17pm
The Australian Bureau of Statistics reports that unemployment is still at only 4.6 per cent - even though nearly 140,000 people lost their jobs last month. But businesses are grappling with staff shortages due to the pandemic-induced closure of international borders causing a plunge in Australia's migrant intake.
