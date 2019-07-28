Can new governments in Baghdad, Erbil resolve long standing issues?

Lawk Ghafuri Source: Supplied
Published 28 July 2019 at 2:49pm, updated 28 July 2019 at 8:50pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
In the past few weeks several meetings have taken place between the representatives of the Kurdistan Regional Government and the Federal Iraqi government.These talks are in the hope of resolving long standing issues between both sides including, the implementation of Article 140 of the Iraqi Constitution, oil and gas sales, and the share of the federal budget. In this interview with political analyst and journalist Lawk Ghafuri, we discuss the renewed Baghdad-Erbil relations after the election of new regional and federal government.
