"Catching COVID-19 would have long-term effects, vaccines don't": Dr Bnar Talabani

Dr Bnar Talabani. Kurdish-British doctor specialist in kidney transplant and currently PhD candidate in immunology

Dr Bnar Talabani. Kurdish-British doctor specialist in kidney Transplant and currently PhD candidate in Immunology

Published 3 September 2021 at 7:49pm, updated 3 September 2021 at 7:54pm
By Roza Germian
Dr Bnar Talabani is a Kurdish-British doctor and scientist, specialising in kidney transplant and currently she is undertaking PhD immunology. Dr Talabani is also a TeamHalo guide for information regarding COVID-19 vaccines. In this SBS Kurdish interview with Dr Bnar Talabani we discuss the different vaccines that are available in Australia, the working mechanism of the way in which they provide protection against coronavirus, and potential long-term and short-term side effects.

