Celebrating Newroz in Adelaide

Source: Adelaide Kurdish Youth Society
Published 19 March 2017 at 2:43pm, updated 19 March 2017 at 3:10pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Adelaide Kurdish Youth Society celebrated Newroz in a special way for the Kurdish community in Adelaide. Newroz festival was celebrated in a park with food stalls, rides for children, Kurdish food and music. We spoke to the founder of Adelaide Kurdish Youth Society Tara Fatehi about the event.
