SBS Kurdish

Celebrating Refugee Week 2019

SBS Kurdish

Nabaz Qadhi, SSI

Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 June 2019 at 7:21pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

In the last few years a number of Kurdish refugees including Yazidis have arrived in Australia from Syria and Iraq. Mainly, these refugees have been resettled in Wagga Wagga, Toowoomba, Coffs Harbour and Armidale. Settlement Services International (SSI) is a community organisation that supports newcomers and other Australians to achieve their full potential. We spoke to Humanitarian Settlement Program (HSP) Team Leader Nabaz Qadhi about Refugee Week 2019 and the events held by SSI in the above mentioned regional areas including Sydney.

Published 21 June 2019 at 7:21pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News