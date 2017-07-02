SBS Kurdish

Census 2016 number of kurdish speakers in Australia increases

Published 2 July 2017 at 3:13pm, updated 2 July 2017 at 3:15pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Available in other languages

The Australian Bureau of Statistics has released the results of the 2016 census, revealing an Australia that is bigger, older, and more diverse, less religious and becoming more Asian. The Bureau is boasting that 95 per cent of households completed the census, despite concerns over privacy and a huge crash that took down the online system for days. The 2016 census, finally released, reveals Australia's population has passed 24.4 million people. Two-thirds of Australians live in the capital cities. The Australian Bureau of Statistics 2016 census shows that the Kurdish speakers in Australia have increased to 6,199.NSW: 2654, VIC: 1,604, QLD: 592, SA: 754, WA: 533, TAS: 19, NT: 4 and ACT: 42TOTAL: 6,199

