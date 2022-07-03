SBS Kurdish

Census 2021 shows increase of Kurdish-speakers at home

Census 2021

Census 2021 Source: SBS News

Published 3 July 2022 at 3:32pm, updated 7 July 2022 at 9:44am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS

Every five years, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) conducts a census in Australia. The census is the most comprehensive picture of the country and tells the story of how we are changing. Census data tells us about the economic, social, and cultural composition of the country.

The 2016 census showed that there were 23,400,000 people in Australia, and 6,199 of them were Kurdish-speaking.

But the 2021 census revealed that Australia's population has reached 25,422,788 people. From the 2021 Census, it appears that the number of Kurdish speakers in Australia has reached 9,893 people, which means the number increased by 3,694 people from the last Census. However, 10,171 claims to have Kurdish ancestry.

There are 4,147 Kurdish speakers in NSW, followed by QLD with 2,512 Kurdish speakers, 1,745 Kurdish speakers in Melbourne, 777 Kurdish speakers in South Australia, 646 Kurdish speakers in Western Australia, 14 Kurdish speakers in Tasmania, there are 8 Kurdish speakers in the Northern Territory and 51 Kurdish speakers in ACT, making a total of 9,893 people who speak Kurdish at home in Australia.

READ MORE

Census 2016 number of kurdish speakers in Australia increases



