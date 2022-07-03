Census 2021 shows increase of Kurdish-speakers at home

The 2016 census showed that there were 23,400,000 people in Australia, and 6,199 of them were Kurdish-speaking.





But the 2021 census revealed that Australia's population has reached 25,422,788 people. From the 2021 Census, it appears that the number of Kurdish speakers in Australia has reached 9,893 people, which means the number increased by 3,694 people from the last Census. However, 10,171 claims to have Kurdish ancestry.





There are 4,147 Kurdish speakers in NSW, followed by QLD with 2,512 Kurdish speakers, 1,745 Kurdish speakers in Melbourne, 777 Kurdish speakers in South Australia, 646 Kurdish speakers in Western Australia, 14 Kurdish speakers in Tasmania, there are 8 Kurdish speakers in the Northern Territory and 51 Kurdish speakers in ACT, making a total of 9,893 people who speak Kurdish at home in Australia.





