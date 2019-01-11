Chahin Baker: 'Australia gave me hopes and dreams more than any other country'

Source: Supplied by Shahin Sorekli
Published 11 January 2019 at 7:34pm, updated 17 January 2019 at 4:05pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Writer, poet and journalist Chahin Baker (Shahin Sorekli) has been in Australia for fifty years. He left for Europe in 1965 to study and arrived in Sydney from Munich in October 1968. Shahin Sorekli graduated from Macquarie University at the end of 1977 (BA, Dip.Ed.), he later acquired further qualifications in journalism, teaching of German and broadcasting. He was employed by the NSW Department of Education as a teacher and consultant from 1978 until the end of 2004 when he officially retired. The first radio program he presented in Sydney was a weekly Kurdish/English program on 2SER FM from 1982-1983. Later in 1984 he founded the Kurdish Program on Radio 2EA. This program continues on SBS Radio today, a two one hourly programs a week. We spoke to Shahin Sorekli about his fifty year journey in Australia as well as his achievements in this country.
