Check your eyes before it’s too late

An elderly man getting his eyes checked

An elderly man getting his eyes checked Source: Getty Images

Published 23 February 2020 at 2:57pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Not everyone has the time to get their eyes checked regularly. With the eyes responsible for so much of our daily activities, and 93 per cent of people aged over 55 affected by long-term vision disorders, specialists say it is essential that you don’t leave it until it’s too late.

Available in other languages
