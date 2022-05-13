Children’s rights in Australia and how they are protected

Todas as crianças têm o direito de brincar, pois brincar contribui diretamente para o seu crescimento social, mental e físico. Source: Pexels/RODNAE Productions
Published 13 May 2022 at 7:09pm
By Chiara Pazzano
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
The United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child is an international human rights agreement — also known as a human rights treaty — that outlines the specific rights that children and young people can claim. Nearly every country in the world, including Australia, has committed to the Convention, making it the most widely supported human rights treaty.
