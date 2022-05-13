SBS Kurdish

Children’s rights in Australia and how they are protected

SBS Kurdish

Todas as crianças têm o direito de brincar, pois brincar contribui diretamente para o seu crescimento social, mental e físico.

Todas as crianças têm o direito de brincar, pois brincar contribui diretamente para o seu crescimento social, mental e físico. Source: Pexels/RODNAE Productions

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 May 2022 at 7:09pm
By Chiara Pazzano
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS

The United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child is an international human rights agreement — also known as a human rights treaty — that outlines the specific rights that children and young people can claim. Nearly every country in the world, including Australia, has committed to the Convention, making it the most widely supported human rights treaty.

Published 13 May 2022 at 7:09pm
By Chiara Pazzano
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dr Akrawi.png

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in Australia

Overhead View Of Young Woman Doing Online Shopping With Laptop

The benefits and dangers of online shopping

Britain Economy Businesses Hurting

Over 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy diet

Kurdish News

October 23 Weekend News