SBS Kurdish

Civil Society Organisations

SBS Kurdish

Civil Society

Civil Society Source: Flickr/Takver CC BY-SA 2.0

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 April 2016 at 4:13pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:43pm
By Roza Germian, Chahin Baker
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

What are civil society organisations? What do they work for? Where do they get financial support? Our SBS Kurdish analyst, Chahin Baker, answers these questions and more.

Published 10 April 2016 at 4:13pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:43pm
By Roza Germian, Chahin Baker
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News