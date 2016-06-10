SBS Kurdish

Combating corruption and Clean-Up Kurdistan campaign

Shahen H Nourî-Slemanî

Shahen H Nourî-Slemanî

Published 10 June 2016
Available in other languages

Our stringer from Slemanî in the Kurdistan region, this week reports about the latest statement from the Kurdish president to combat corruption, the economic situation of the region, and an enviromental campagin to clean-up Kurdistan and raise awareness...

