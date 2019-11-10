SBS Kurdish

Commemorating past and present service men and women on Remembrance Day

Common Poppy - flowering against a blue sky

Published 10 November 2019 at 3:19pm, updated 10 November 2019 at 3:22pm
By Matt Connellan
Source: SBS
Remembrance Day is the 101st anniversary of the armistice which ended the First World War. The 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month is now a moment to commemorate service men and women - both those who lost their lives, and who survived.

