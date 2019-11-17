SBS Kurdish

Community languages under threat due to lack of support

Advantages of Australia's multilingualism could be lost due to lack of support for languages.

Dünya çapında toplumlarda çok kültürlülük arttıkça, bazı diller kalboluyor. Avustralya'da çok dilli çocuk yetiştirmek mümkün. Source: Getty

Published 17 November 2019 at 2:42pm
By Amy Hall
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A new report is warning the loss of languages in the second and third generations of migrant communities could threaten economies and communities. The report asks the question, "What are languages worth?"

