Compulsory isolation for coronavirus to end in October

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly at a press conference after a National Cabinet meeting at Parliament House in Canberra, Friday, September 30, 2022.
Published 2 October 2022 at 3:15pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
National Cabinet has decided to scrap mandatory isolation for people infected with COVID-19 upon receiving advice about very low community transmission in Australia. The five-day isolation requirement will end from October 14 but financial support will be provided for people who work in high risk settings like aged care so they can isolate, if needed. Support payments for people in all other sectors will also end.
