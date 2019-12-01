SBS Kurdish

Conceptions of States-in-Exile by Iranian Activists in Iraqi Kurdistan

SBS Kurdish

Damoon Jehani

Damoon Jehani Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 December 2019 at 2:42pm, updated 5 December 2019 at 10:01am
By Brwa Mohamed
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Damoon Jehani is a Kurdish/Persian Australian. Originally studying International Relations, Damoon has progressed his education into Anthropology. As part of his studies, he's commencing a research project into the Conceptions of the State and Creation of a State-in-Exile by Iranian Activists in Iraqi Kurdistan. In this interview, Damoon details the background of this research and what he hopes to achieve.

Published 1 December 2019 at 2:42pm, updated 5 December 2019 at 10:01am
By Brwa Mohamed
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News