Concert of classical music

Ozkar, Adem and Metin Source: Metin Yilmaz
Available in other languages
Metin Yilmaz is a local musician who has a passion for playing the flute. Metin, Ozkar and Adem are performing in a concert organised by him in sydney. The concert will consist of classical Kurdish, Turkish and Armenian music. We spoke to him about their program and expectations from the concert.
