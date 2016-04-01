SBS Kurdish

Concert of classical music

Published 1 April 2016 at 8:08pm, updated 1 April 2016 at 8:25pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Metin Yilmaz is a local musician who has a passion for playing the flute. Metin, Ozkar and Adem are performing in a concert organised by him in sydney. The concert will consist of classical Kurdish, Turkish and Armenian music. We spoke to him about their program and expectations from the concert.

