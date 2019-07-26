Conference focuses on suicide prevention strategies

Source: SBS
Published 26 July 2019 at 7:14pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:11pm
By Gloria Kalache, Amelia Dunn
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
The former Prime Minister Julia Gillard says now is the time to tackle Australia's suicide rate. Ms Gillard was speaking at a national suicide prevention summit, where experts agree steps have been taken in the right direction, but more needs to done.
