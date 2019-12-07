Connecting the community in Armidale

Stories Connect is a major program of the New England Writers’ Centre in 2019. It focussed around encouraging creative expression and make connections between newly-resettled Yazidi refugee families and other community members in Armidale, through sharing and creating stories, pictures and music.





The event is supported by generous sponsorship from the Regional Arts Fund, the Country Arts Support Program, Create NSW and Settlement Services International, with support from Armidale Regional Council, Arts North West and NERAM. There have been creative workshops such as the creation of photographic narratives by talented emerging photographers such as Waleed Alali and Khalid Adi from the Yazidi community.





Waleed Alali, arrived in Armidale in August 2018 said he wants to express his feelings and tell his story through photography.





Waleed Alali, photographer Source: Supplied by Sophie Masson





Khalid Adi who arrived in Armidale in May 2018 said interacting with the broader community is important hence participating in this event gave us the opportunity to meet people and through our photography we express ourselves.



