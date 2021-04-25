SBS Kurdish

Controversial dance splits opinion in Kurdistan region

Dancing in Slemani during Ramadan

Dancing in Slemani Source: Twitter- Screenshot Dilan Sirwan

Published 25 April 2021 at 4:00pm, updated 25 April 2021 at 4:06pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
In this weekend's report from Erbil, Ahmed Ghafur reports on the footage of a young couple dancing in the Kurdistan's city of Sulaymaniyah, broke the internet on a Ramadan evening. This has sparked controversy with some deeming it disrespectful during the Muslim holy month, others believe this is what freedom of expression means.

